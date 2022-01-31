Josh McDaniels reveals key lesson learned from failed head coach stint

The Bill Belichick coaching tree has struggled throughout the NFL outside of the New England Patriots. Josh McDaniels was no exception in his first stint as an NFL head coach, but he believes he knows what contributed to his downfall.

McDaniels spent less than two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He was fired after starting the 2010 season 3-9, and he became caught up in a videotaping scandal that the league ultimately determined he had no knowledge of. Still, that left bad memories, and McDaniels has not taken a head coaching position since.

On Monday, after being hired by the Las Vegas Raiders, McDaniels said his biggest failure in Denver was his inability to connect with people. The new coach added that he intends to be more collaborative and trust his staff more than he did with the Broncos.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: "When I went to Denver, I knew a little bit of football. I didn't really know people … and I failed, I didn't succeed with it." Says he's improved in being more collaborative, working with his staff. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 31, 2022

Few question McDaniels’ football mind, and that certainly seems to have impressed the Raiders during the hiring process. However, coming across as cold or aloof is a good way to quickly lose the support of players and staff. If McDaniels has learned that lesson, his Raiders tenure could be quite successful.

Photo: Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports