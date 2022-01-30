Josh McDaniels’ reported strategy pitch to Raiders revealed

Josh McDaniels continues to be linked to the Las Vegas Raiders as they look for a new head coach. He reportedly met with team owner Mark Davis and other members of the team’s front office for a dinner and shared his plan for the team.

Source: Josh McDaniels had a three-hour dinner with Mark Davis and the rest of #Raiders’ upper management last night. I’m told “Davis was blown away by Josh, and sees him as a huge plus for Derek [Carr].” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 29, 2022

According to Jordan Schultz, McDaniels shared a vision of utilizing two tight end sets on offense.

Source says McDaniels’ plan to fix #Raiders’ red-zone woes is to deploy more of Josh Jacobs – whom he likes – while also relying on TEs and using more pre-snap motion. Believes LV was too predictable near the goal-line. Mark Davis very open to Dave Ziegler as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 30, 2022

Schultz says that McDaniels pitched the Raiders on using Josh Jacobs more in the red zone.

Reports have said that the Raiders have heavy interest in hiring McDaniels. Based on this report, the vision McDaniels laid out for the Raiders’ offense may be close to sealing the deal.

The Raiders are searching for a new coach after going 10-7 this season and losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Bengals. Jon Gruden resigned during the season, and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia took over. He hasn’t officially been fired by the team, but they have been openly pursuing a new coach.

