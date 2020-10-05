Josh McDaniels is reportedly ‘name to watch’ in Texans head coach search

The Houston Texans will likely take their time with their head coach search, but one name is already emerging as one to track.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a “name to watch” in the search, as noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. McDaniels looked at head coaching jobs last offseason, so it’s clear he’s still interested in an opportunity. In addition, Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby is known to be very close to McDaniels. The pair spent time together with the Patriots.

The Texans job has its attractions. Deshaun Watson is a franchise quarterback. However, the team has no first-round pick this year, and is saddled with a lot of questionable contracts. It’s not a great situation for an easy rebuild.

McDaniels reportedly had interesting demands when hunting for a coaching job last offseason. He may make those same demands of the Texans if they want him to take the job.