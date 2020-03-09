Josh Norman signs one-year deal with Bills

The Washington Redskins moved on from Josh Norman last month following four largely disappointing seasons with the team, but the veteran cornerback has already found a new home.

Norman has agreed to a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The deal is worth $6 million and could go as high as $8 million with incentives.

Sources: #Bills have agreed to terms with CB Josh Norman to a one-year deal worth $6 million base value with incentives that can get him to $8 million. Norman reunites with Sean McDermott, his defensive coordinator all four seasons with the #Panthers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2020

As Garafolo noted, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was the defensive coordinator for all four seasons that Norman was with the Carolina Panthers. Norman was one of the top cornerbacks in football during that time, and his play in Carolina helped him land a five-year, $75 million deal with Washington.

Norman, 32, did not seem to get along with former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, who took a lighthearted swipe at Norman early last season. The Bills probably aren’t expecting Norman to be a shutdown corner, but he could become a viable starter in a system with which he should have plenty of familiarity.