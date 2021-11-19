 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 18, 2021

Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks get meme treatment after garbage-time interceptions

November 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Josh Rosen with his awkward helmet

Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks followed in Matt Ryan’s footsteps on Thursday by taking turns throwing interceptions against the New England Patriots.

The Atlanta Falcons sat down starting quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter as they struggled against New England. The team was being shutout, and Ryan threw consecutive picks in the fourth quarter. Ryan exited down 19-0 and gave away to Josh Rosen.

Rosen got his chance in the final two minutes, and on third down, he threw a pick-six.

That put Atlanta in a 25-0 hole, which was the final score.

After three straight interceptions from their quarterbacks, the Falcons decided to go with Franks. Guess what happened? He immediately threw an interception on his first pass attempt!

That was unbelievable. Four straight interceptions from the Falcons from three different quarterbacks to end the game.

That was the first time since 2000 that three quarterbacks on the same team all threw interceptions in the same game.

Everyone had the jokes about the Falcons QBs:

This was not a good night to be a Falcons quarterback.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus