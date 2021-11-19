Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks get meme treatment after garbage-time interceptions

Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks followed in Matt Ryan’s footsteps on Thursday by taking turns throwing interceptions against the New England Patriots.

The Atlanta Falcons sat down starting quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter as they struggled against New England. The team was being shutout, and Ryan threw consecutive picks in the fourth quarter. Ryan exited down 19-0 and gave away to Josh Rosen.

Rosen got his chance in the final two minutes, and on third down, he threw a pick-six.

Patriots aren't done! Pick 6 vs Josh Rosen! pic.twitter.com/j2DpJC4t2j — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2021

That put Atlanta in a 25-0 hole, which was the final score.

After three straight interceptions from their quarterbacks, the Falcons decided to go with Franks. Guess what happened? He immediately threw an interception on his first pass attempt!

That was unbelievable. Four straight interceptions from the Falcons from three different quarterbacks to end the game.

That was the first time since 2000 that three quarterbacks on the same team all threw interceptions in the same game.

The last time 3 QBs threw an INT in same game before Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks did it for Falcons tonight was 11/12/2000 when Jim Harbaugh, Ryan Leaf and Moses Moreno did it for Chargers in 17-7 loss to Dolphins (Texans did it in 2009 w/ 2 QBs and RB) https://t.co/RKfFN2alGu — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 19, 2021

Everyone had the jokes about the Falcons QBs:

This was not a good night to be a Falcons quarterback.