Josh Rosen ready to start Dolphins’ opener if Ryan Fitzpatrick is absent

The odds of Josh Rosen starting Week 1 for the Miami Dolphins may have shifted a bit due to an unfortunate off-field development.

Ryan Fitzpatrick left the Dolphins’ scrimmage Saturday just before it started upon learning of the death of his mother. Coach Brian Flores said Fitzpatrick would be allowed to take as much time away from he needs. That could include the season opener, which Flores was mum about.

Brian Flores says "it's hard to say" if Ryan Fitzpatrick will miss season opener. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 29, 2020

That could open the door for either Tua Tagovailoa or Josh Rosen to get at least one start. Based on reports from camp, the more likely option would be Rosen. That potential scenario is something the third-year pro is ready for.

Josh Rosen on possibility he might have to play in regular-season opener (or any time): "That would be awesome, I'd be ecstatic. It's 2020, anything can happen." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 29, 2020

The Dolphins are scheduled to open their season two weeks from Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Rosen was unimpressive for Miami last year, throwing five interceptions and only one touchdown. The supporting cast should be better in 2020, which could help him. Even if it does, nobody views Rosen as Miami’s long-term solution at quarterback.