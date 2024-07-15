Judge makes ruling in paternity lawsuit against Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson was sued earlier this year by a woman who claimed the Minnesota Vikings star is the father of her child, and that claim was true.

According to a court order that was obtained by the Daily Mail, New Jersey family court Judge Aldo J. Russo ruled on June 26 that Jefferson is the father of a baby girl he shares with a woman named Andrea Galea. The ruling states that an “interim child support obligation” has been agreed to by Jefferson and Galea, though the specifics of the agreement were not revealed.

Galea, a recent University of Miami Law School graduate who went to LSU at the time Jefferson played there, claimed in her paternity lawsuit filed on Jan. 19 that Jefferson is the father of her daughter Stella, who was born in December. Galea says she and Jefferson dated for a while in 2019 and reconnected in April 2023.

In her complaint, Galea shared screenshots of text messages that she says show Jefferson pressuring her to get an abortion. She claimed the three-time Pro Bowl receiver “began acting towards her with great insensitivity and extreme cruelty” after it became clear Jefferson could not convince her to have an abortion.

In a counterclaim filed on Jan. 26, Jefferson pushed for a paternity test as well as an injunction that would prevent Galea from publicly sharing information about the situation. Jefferson’s attorneys accused Galea of “using the Child’s birth, and her assertions of (Jefferson’s) alleged fathering of the child” to promote herself and grow her social media following.

Jefferson was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after he had 128 catches for 1,809 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was limited to 10 games this past season because of injuries, but he still finished with 1,074 receiving yards and 5 scores. The Vikings signed him to a record-setting-contract extension last month.