JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to share graphic photo on social media

JuJu Smith-Schuster went viral on Sunday for a disturbing reason.

Those who follow Smith-Schuster on the social media app Snapchat received an unexpected surprise on Sunday. The New England Patriots wide receiver appeared to share a photo of him sitting in a car alongside a woman with his genitals out. Smith-Schuster deleted the photo, but not before it went viral. You can see a censored version of the screenshot here.

You have to hope that was an accident. Smith-Schuster may have been trying to send the photo to someone but shared it to his story instead. Either way, his business is now out there for everyone to see.

Smith-Schuster had an extremely disappointing first season with the Patriots last year. He finished with just 29 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. New England had one of the worst offenses in football and Smith-Schuster struggled with some injuries.

The Patriots are hoping for much more from Smith-Schuster in 2024, but definitely a lot less than they saw on Sunday.