JuJu Smith-Schuster wore ridiculous outfit to Super Bowl

JuJu Smith-Schuster showed up to the Super Bowl on Sunday in Arizona wearing a ridiculous outfit.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was wearing a kilt, massive boots and a cap on his head. He was one sash away from heading to his first Brownie troop meeting of the year.

That’s quite a look.

Smith-Schuster is in his first season with Kansas City after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He had 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season.

Smith-Schuster also was robbed of what should have been his first catch of the Super Bowl when James Bradberry got away with defensive holding on him.