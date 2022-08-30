Julian Edelman admits he forgot play on infamous playoff TD

Julian Edelman made an amusing admission during this week’s edition of “Inside the NFL.”

Edelman played 11 seasons for the New England Patriots from 2009-2020. In the 2019 season, his Patriots lost 20-13 to the Tennessee Titans in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Edelman scored the lone touchdown of the game for New England. He has now admitted that he actually forgot what the play call was, which led Tom Brady to reposition him.

In the play, you can hear Brady yell at Edelman to move to the slot because the wide receiver was about to take a handoff for a reverse.

The play came in the second quarter, and Edelman scored a 5-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 10-7 lead.

Some thought that Brady was yelling at Edelman as a measure of deception. It turns out he was directing the veteran, who had merely forgotten what was supposed to happen.

There’s no way Edelman would have admitted to that error back when he was playing for Belichick. But now that he’s retired, he’s finally comfortable sharing the humorous and embarassing story.