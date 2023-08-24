 Skip to main content
Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman lands new sports media job

August 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Julian Edelman has a new job in sports media.

The former New England Patriots receiver is joining FOX Sports’ “FOX NFL Kickoff” pregame show, the network announced Thursday. The show runs on Sunday mornings prior to the network’s main pregame programming.

Edelman will join fellow analysts Charles Woodson and Michael Vick for the 2023 season. The show is hosted by veteran FOX personality Charissa Thompson.

This is not Edelman’s first foray into sports media, having previously appeared on “Inside the NFL.” However, it is certainly his most prominent. FOX probably likes not only his notoriety from his playing days, but his willingness to offer controversial takes, even about his former team.

Edelman remains best remembered for his 11-year career with the Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls and ranks second in NFL history for postseason receptions and receiving yards.

