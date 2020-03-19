Julian Edelman ‘likes’ tweet suggesting he should go to Buccaneers

Julian Edelman made it no secret all offseason that he would be crushed if Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in free agency. Now that it has happened, many have wondered if the receiver could try to follow his best buddy to Tampa Bay. Some of Edelman’s social media activity may indicate he would welcome the opportunity to do just that.

When reports spread earlier in the week that Brady is going to sign with the Buccaneers, NFL legend Deion Sanders openly wondered if the Bucs would be able to find a way to add Edleman, too. As Sanders described it, Edelman has basically been Brady’s Scottie Pippen.

The tweet got over 1,000 likes, and Edelman was among them.

It would certainly not be a shock if the Patriots traded or released Edelman. They likely have no choice but to begin rebuilding now that Brady is gone, and Edelman will be 34 prior to the start of next season. He has also suffered numerous injuries in recent years and will count $8 million against the salary cap in 2020. He fits the description of a veteran player that Bill Belichick would make a surprise training camp release.

Edelman and Brady have one of the strongest bromances in sports, so it’s easy to envision Edelman wanting to continue that in Tampa Bay. If he approaches the Patriots about a trade or release, they may just grant him his wish.