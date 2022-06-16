Julian Edelman shares thoughts on potential NFL comeback

Julian Edelman has not closed the door on an NFL return.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver retired last April. He was asked during an appearance at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Zadar, Croatia last weekend if he would return to the league to play with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. “That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know.”

The Super Bowl LIII MVP also said that, if he were to return, it would be to his old team.

“I’d probably go back to the Patriots,” Edelman said. “I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever.”

This isn’t the first time Edelman has sparked comeback rumors. The 36-year-old has worked out with Tom Brady at UCLA, and a video of the two former teammates went viral. Edelman also had some fun with fans over rumors that he could join the Buccaneers in 2021, but has repeatedly shut down any notion that he would reunite with Brady.

In 11 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns, and won three Super Bowls. In 19 career playoff games, he had 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns.