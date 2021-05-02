Julian Edelman responds to talk of him joining the Buccaneers

Fans have been speculating for more than a year now that Julian Edelman will eventually join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the wide receiver continues to insist it is not happening.

Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL last month. He has been battling a knee injury and already has plans to be a TV analyst, but even Brady doesn’t want the rumors about Edelman playing in Tampa Bay to die out. The quarterback has joked on social media about Edelman joining the Bucs and gave his former teammate a hard time again during the draft.

Brady and Edelman both took part in a group video chat on Thursday to raise money for charity, and Brady joked that Edelman wants to play for the Bucs but is too scared to tell Bill Belichick. Pat McAfee then spoke about the situation on his show and said Edelman would be dumb to not join Brady in Tampa if he’s healthy enough. Edelman responded with a tweet on Sunday.

Ain’t going any where Bubs #foxboroforever — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 2, 2021

Edelman claims he “ain’t going anywhere,” which is probably true. He wouldn’t have announced his retirement and then his post-retirement plans if he wanted to keep playing. Though, you could have said the same about Rob Gronkowski a few years ago.

Brady and Edelman are close friends. We were reminded of that again this week with the way Edelman hilariously trolled the 43-year-old on Twitter. But even if Edelman wanted to play for the Bucs, his body probably wouldn’t allow it.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0