Julio Jones reportedly interested in playing with this quarterback?

It’s clear that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is very much on the trade market, though no clear suitor has emerged yet. One report indicates, however, that Jones might have a destination in mind.

Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston said on “Boston Sports Tonight” that Jones is interested in playing with New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

“You know who (Jones) really wants to play with? … He wants to play with Cam Newton. He likes Cam,” Holley said, via Darren Hartwell of of NBC Sports Boston. “That’s the other thing: He thinks Matt Ryan has lost a little zing on his deep ball.”

Jones knows Newton well from their battles in the NFC South when Newton was starring for the Carolina Panthers. That said, it’s an interesting stance, especially if Jones believes Ryan’s arm isn’t what it used to be. Newton has looked like a shell of his former self in the past few years too.

The Patriots have been intriguingly linked to a Jones trade, along with several other teams. Jones doesn’t really have any control over where he’s traded to, so if he really wants to play with Newton, he’ll have to hope New England steps up to the plate with the best offer.

Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense via CC-BY 2.0