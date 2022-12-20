Justin Fields shares 1 big complaint with NFL

Justin Fields on Tuesday shared one big complaint he has about the NFL this season.

Fields was asked about a no-call on a play in his Chicago Bears’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 on Sunday. Fields was sliding and got hit in the head by Ndamukong Suh, but no personal foul infraction was called.

Here’s the hit from Suh that Fields was referencing pic.twitter.com/OLAtYp7QEV — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) December 20, 2022

The second-year quarterback responded by saying that he feels the officials are not giving him those calls. He says he will resort to begging for calls now.

“It’s just been too many times where I have slid and gotten hit too late and I don’t get any flags. I think at this point in time … I’m going to be on the refs just looking for a call. When I think it’s a flag, I’m going to ask the ref. On Sunday, he said he didn’t think it was a foul. I’m just going to be begging for those calls and hope that I get one in the near future,” Fields said.

If that’s what Fields feels he needs to do to get the calls, maybe it will work. Sometimes that is what it takes.

In addition to being the team’s leading passer, Fields is the Bears’ leading rusher with 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

The Bears have lost seven games in a row and will host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.