 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 20, 2022

Justin Fields shares 1 big complaint with NFL

December 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Justin Fields in a practice uniform

May 15, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields on Tuesday shared one big complaint he has about the NFL this season.

Fields was asked about a no-call on a play in his Chicago Bears’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 on Sunday. Fields was sliding and got hit in the head by Ndamukong Suh, but no personal foul infraction was called.

The second-year quarterback responded by saying that he feels the officials are not giving him those calls. He says he will resort to begging for calls now.

“It’s just been too many times where I have slid and gotten hit too late and I don’t get any flags. I think at this point in time … I’m going to be on the refs just looking for a call. When I think it’s a flag, I’m going to ask the ref. On Sunday, he said he didn’t think it was a foul. I’m just going to be begging for those calls and hope that I get one in the near future,” Fields said.

If that’s what Fields feels he needs to do to get the calls, maybe it will work. Sometimes that is what it takes.

In addition to being the team’s leading passer, Fields is the Bears’ leading rusher with 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

The Bears have lost seven games in a row and will host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Article Tags

Justin Fields
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus