Justin Fields tells NFL teams he has epilepsy diagnosis

April 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Justin Fields

Top NFL Draft prospect Justin Fields confirmed to NFL teams that he is managing epilepsy.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Fields has confirmed to teams during the pre-draft process that he has been diagnosed with the neurological disorder, which can lead to seizures when triggered. However, the disorder has had no impact on his football career, and that is not expected to change.

Fields starred for two years at Ohio State, including a 2019 season that saw him throw 41 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. He’s expected to be one of the first few players off the board in the draft.

The quarterback has received widespread interest from teams picking high up in the draft. It sounds highly unlikely that this information will change that.

