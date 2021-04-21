Justin Fields tells NFL teams he has epilepsy diagnosis

Top NFL Draft prospect Justin Fields confirmed to NFL teams that he is managing epilepsy.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Fields has confirmed to teams during the pre-draft process that he has been diagnosed with the neurological disorder, which can lead to seizures when triggered. However, the disorder has had no impact on his football career, and that is not expected to change.

OSU QB Justin Fields has confirmed to NFL teams during the pre-draft process that he is managing epilepsy – a neurological disorder that can cause seizures, per me and @TomPelissero. It has not affected football & doctors believe he’ll outgrow it as his other family members have. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

Justin Fields has been taking his medication, and has not had any recent issues. It’s possible he may have already outgrown the illness. https://t.co/Zcp4MqcG08 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

Fields starred for two years at Ohio State, including a 2019 season that saw him throw 41 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. He’s expected to be one of the first few players off the board in the draft.

The quarterback has received widespread interest from teams picking high up in the draft. It sounds highly unlikely that this information will change that.