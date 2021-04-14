These are the NFL coaches who attended Justin Fields’ pro day

Justin Fields’ second Ohio State pro day was not televised, but we still have some idea of which NFL coaches were there to see the quarterback throw.

Based on reports and various pictures posted on Ohio State’s social media accounts, we know of at least two head coaches and a number of offensive coordinators who went to see Fields throw. As expected, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was in attendance. Interestingly, so was Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.

Head Coaches Matt Nagy (Bears) & Kyle Shanahan (49ers) at Justin Fields' Pro day pic.twitter.com/nRZazLPHQj — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 14, 2021

Interestingly, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was also present. So was offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur of the Denver Broncos.

#49ers Kyle Shanahan and #Patriots Josh McDaniels at Justin Fields Pro Day.pic.twitter.com/6Edb57EbTT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 14, 2021

The Bears, Patriots, and Broncos would have to find a way to trade up to have any shot at Fields, but they’re doing their due diligence. The 49ers, on the other hand, are assessing their options as they prepare to use the No. 3 pick on a quarterback.

Shanahan’s presence, while expected, is particularly notable given the work Fields is putting in just to impress him.