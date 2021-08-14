Video: Justin Fields pulls off sweet move to score first preseason touchdown

Justin Fields showed off some of the tantalizing skill that has Chicago Bears fans so excited in his first preseason game.

In the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason action against Miami, Fields stepped up in the pocket, ducked an oncoming pass rusher, and scrambled eight yards for a rushing touchdown, his first score in an NFL uniform.

JUSTIN FIELDS HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/lRVWr0mgxS — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 14, 2021

There are only a handful of NFL quarterbacks quick and agile enough to make that sort of move successfully and avoid the pressure. It’s why the Bears traded up to draft Fields, and why their fans are so excited for the future.

The Bears have made clear that Fields won’t be starting right away, and maybe not at all in 2021. A few more plays like this and Bears fans will clamor even more for the team to change its tune.