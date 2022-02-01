Justin Fields gets big vote of confidence from new Bears coach

The Chicago Bears introduced Matt Eberflus as the team’s new head coach on Monday, and one thing he said in his press conference sounds like great news for Justin Fields.

Eberflus affirmed Monday that the Bears intend to construct their offense around Fields and will look to take advantage of the quarterback’s skillset.

“Building the offense around him and his strengths,” Eberflus said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “What does that look like? I don’t know right now.

“We have to look at him. We have to evaluate him. We have to see where his skill set is. And then see his camera. How does he see the game? How fast does he process? How fast does he do things and how can we stretch him as we go?”

On the surface, this seems obvious. The Bears invested a lot of draft capital in Fields and clearly see him as the team’s franchise quarterback. However, the previous offense never seemed particularly tailored to his skills, and there did not seem to be a lot of adaptation done to fit him.

The end of former coach Matt Nagy’s tenure was tumultuous, and some of it was tied to Fields. This time, it looks more like everyone is on the same page.

Photo: May 15, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports