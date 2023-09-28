Bears OC thinks Justin Fields is showing progress in 1 area

The Chicago Bears’ season so far has been a disaster, and quarterback Justin Fields is very much at the center of it. However, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is convinced that Fields is showing growth in one department.

Getsy on Thursday praised Fields for his leadership despite the struggles around him, arguing that Fields has shown growth in that department while dealing with a lot of distractions.

“Our expectations have always been the same,” Getsy said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “It’s about [Fields] getting better every single week and making sure that he’s mastering what we’re doing from our perspective. And being the leader of that unit. And I think he’s doing a really nice job in the midst of a lot of s— right now and going on, that he’s … manning up and taking a leadership role for these guys. So, it’s been good to see him be able to put it on his shoulders and be the guy that wants to help make this thing get right.”

There have certainly been some growing pains. Fields did not help himself with comments he made about the team’s coaching, though he did take it upon himself to clean it up. He has taken responsibility for the team’s struggles, though not all of it can be blamed on him.

Fields has thrown for only 526 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in three games. Leadership is well and good, but at some point, the on-field play will need to improve.