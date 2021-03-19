Justin Fields makes big prediction about his 40-time

Justin Fields is prediction something big for his 40-yard dash time.

Fields shared a video on his social media accounts on Thursday. The video was of him running a 40-yard sprint at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif. Fields appeared to run a 4.41 40. He said on Twitter that he will be in the 4.3 range by Pro Day.

Had to let ‘em know. I’ll be in the 4.3’s by Pro Day.. pic.twitter.com/6JcFCqGVaJ — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 19, 2021

Running such a fast time would be spectacular for Fields and further cements his status as a dual-threat QB. The only issue is whether an NFL team would let him take advantage of his speed or try to protect him from being hit instead.

Ohio State is holding its Pro Day on March 30, which gives Fields less than two weeks to get his time down. He probably will be able to get there, especially with a favorable stop watch.

Fields is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance are among the other players regarded as the top QB prospects for 2021. One of those players is actually getting some surprisingly favorable reviews.