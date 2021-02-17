 Skip to main content
Some NFL teams rate Zach Wilson higher than Trevor Lawrence?

February 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Conventional wisdom around the NFL Draft is pretty strongly in favor of Trevor Lawrence not just as the top quarterback available, but as the likely No. 1 pick. It sounds like some teams may disagree with that assessment.

Matt Miller of The Draft Scout reported Wednesday that one NFL team has BYU quarterback Zach Wilson ahead of Lawrence on their board. One scouting director even compared Wilson to what they saw from Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting went a step further, saying that multiple teams have Wilson ahead of Lawrence as the top quarterback on the board.

Ultimately, the opinion that matters most here is that of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it sounds like they’re on board with Lawrence. The Clemson quarterback’s recent Pro Day performance seems to have only reinforced that belief.

We’ve actually heard some negative things about Wilson in the leadup to the pre-draft process. Clearly, some teams aren’t buying the criticism if this report is true.

