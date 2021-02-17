Some NFL teams rate Zach Wilson higher than Trevor Lawrence?

Conventional wisdom around the NFL Draft is pretty strongly in favor of Trevor Lawrence not just as the top quarterback available, but as the likely No. 1 pick. It sounds like some teams may disagree with that assessment.

Matt Miller of The Draft Scout reported Wednesday that one NFL team has BYU quarterback Zach Wilson ahead of Lawrence on their board. One scouting director even compared Wilson to what they saw from Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

From @nfldraftscout’s notebook: there is a team that ranks Zach Wilson above Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/IgKXbA4Hv1 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 17, 2021

Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting went a step further, saying that multiple teams have Wilson ahead of Lawrence as the top quarterback on the board.

There are *multiple* NFL teams that have Zach Wilson above Trevor Lawrence. Mahomes and Kyler comparisons made for sure, as @nfldraftscout mentioned. They are in the same tier for many teams. And I lean Wilson too. https://t.co/XlHebifCmT — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) February 17, 2021

Ultimately, the opinion that matters most here is that of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it sounds like they’re on board with Lawrence. The Clemson quarterback’s recent Pro Day performance seems to have only reinforced that belief.

We’ve actually heard some negative things about Wilson in the leadup to the pre-draft process. Clearly, some teams aren’t buying the criticism if this report is true.