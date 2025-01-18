Is Justin Fields the favorite to start at QB for Steelers next year?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ poor end of the season might have opened the door to a change at quarterback for the 2025 season.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered his predictions for the Steelers’ 2025 roster, and made a pretty bold prediction about the quarterback position. He writes that Russell Wilson’s poor end of the season, combined with a disconnect with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, makes it less likely that he will be brought back next year, and that the Steelers will instead re-sign Justin Fields and start him instead.

“Wilson was brought here to help end the playoff victory drought, and it didn’t happen,” Dulac wrote. “Bringing in another veteran quarterback does not make sense. That’s why Fields, in all likelihood, will be given the job. He’s only 25, and he showed big development from his stay in Chicago.”

Fields and Wilson are both poised to become free agents this offseason, and the Steelers are not expected to retain both of them. Not too long ago, the Steelers were said to be very pleased with Wilson, but things certainly changed toward the end of the year. The Steelers lost five straight, including a playoff game to Baltimore, with Wilson averaging just 174.5 passing yards per game and four total touchdown passes over the last four regular season contests.

It should be noted that Fields started the season as Pittsburgh’s No. 1 QB and went 4-2 in the role. However, he lost the job to Wilson at that point, and even he felt he did not play all that well during that stretch.

Whatever the case, the Steelers looked like they had settled their quarterback situation a month ago. Things have changed since then, and the long-term doubts are back.