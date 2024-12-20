Report reveals Steelers’ long-term plan for Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are so pleased with what Russell Wilson has been able to do for them this season, they appear ready to run it back for multiple seasons.

Coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers view Wilson as more than a bridge quarterback and look at him as a possible long-term solution to the position, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. Schultz suggested the Steelers could give Wilson a new contract that is similar to the 3-year, $100 million deal Baker Mayfield got with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.

Schultz added that Tomlin in particular is a huge advocate of Wilson and that the two have an excellent relationship. Tomlin’s opinion holds significant weight within the organization as well.

There are a good amount of similarities between the situation with Mayfield and the Buccaneers last year and Wilson and Pittsburgh this year. Mayfield was brought in for a one-year test run, succeeded, and was rewarded for it. Wilson appears to be playing his way into the same situation. He is on a one-year deal, but the Steelers have gone 6-2 with him as a starter, and his 239 passing yards per game and 103 QB rating are the best numbers he has posted since his Seattle Seahawks days.

Other reports have suggested the franchise tag could be one option for the Steelers to keep Wilson. However, it sounds like they would really like to keep him in the fold for more than one season. Wilson would probably like that sort of guarantee as well.