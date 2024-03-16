Justin Fields has been traded to a new team

Fields on Saturday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is sending Chicago a 6th-round pick for Fields that can turn into a 4th-round pick based on playing time.

Fields being traded seemed inevitable once the Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick (thanks to their previous trade with Carolina). Caleb Williams is the favorite to be drafted first overall. The Bears plan to move forward with their No. 1 pick as their franchise quarterback, which is why Fields wanted a new team.

Though he is headed to Pittsburgh, this does not mean Fields will have a more straightforward path to starting. The Steelers also added Russell Wilson this offseason. Wilson and Fields will likely compete for the starting job, and the former Seahawks star quarterback would be favored to win the competition.

Ultimately, this trade gives Fields a chance to start over in a new city and with a new team. He’ll also be walking into a somewhat low-pressure situation if Wilson ends up holding on to the starting job.