NFC QB says he turned down offer from Netflix show ‘Quarterback’

An NFC quarterback revealed on Tuesday that he turned down an offer to be featured in season 2 of the Netflix program “Quarterback.”

The NFL partnered with Peyton Manning’s production company Omaha Productions to create a docuseries that followed three different quarterbacks last season to give a close look into each of their lives. Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota were the three subjects for the first season of the show, which was released this month. The show ended up on Netflix and has been renewed for a second season.

The program is looking for new quarterbacks to follow for the upcoming season, and one quarterback says he turned down the show.

Chicago Bears quarterbacks Justin Fields told reporters that he declined to be featured in “Quarterback.” The third-year quarterback declined because he did not want to disturb the vibe surrounding the team.

Justin Fields says he was already approached about being on the next season of "Quarterback" on Netflix. He decided he did not want to do it because he was worried about it disturbing the vibe on the team. Maybe in the future. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 25, 2023

Bears fans may appreciate the decision from Fields as he seems to be prioritizing his team over his personal image. There is also some important background for this matter specific to Fields.

When he was in high school, Fields participated in a very similar show.

Fields was one of three high school quarterbacks who were followed for season 2 of “QB1: Beyond the Lights.” The show was a documentary series that followed three highly-recruited high school quarterbacks each year, airing from 2017-2019.

Tayvon Bowers, Jake Fromm and Tate Martell were the quarterbacks featured in season 1. Fields, Sam Hartman and Re-al Mitchell were featured in season 2. And Lance Legendre, Spencer Rattler and Nik Scalzo were featured in season 3. Interestingly, every quarterback except for Fromm ended up transferring.

Fields knows better than most what it’s like to be followed around by cameras for several months. He doesn’t feel it’s the right time for him to be subject to that kind of attention.