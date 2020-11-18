Justin Herbert got a haircut, no longer rocking the flow

Justin Herbert has had long flowing locks since he became a star at Oregon, but the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback unveiled an entirely new look on Wednesday.

Herbert showed up to his video conference call with reporters rocking a brand new haircut. He said it is the first haircut he has gotten since 2018, and he didn’t even go to a professional barber.

Justin Herbert rocking the fresh haircut. His first since 2018 and it was done by the Chargers Strength and Conditioning coach pic.twitter.com/FtbwrA03jF — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) November 18, 2020

Herbert has played extremely well as a rookie, but it has not translated into many wins. The Chargers have lost three straight and seven of eight games since he took over for Tyrod Taylor. Perhaps Taylor is hoping to change the team’s luck around with his new look.