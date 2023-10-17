Justin Herbert had brutal miss on pass to wide open Keenan Allen

Justin Herbert will be kicking himself plenty when he goes back and watches the film from his Los Angeles Chargers’ 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Herbert was 22/37 for 227 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in the game. His numbers look fine on paper, but they don’t even come close to telling the story of what could have been.

Herbert missed numerous opportunities to do more. In the second quarter, he missed Keenan Allen on an out route for a third-down pass that could have extended a drive. He also missed an even more open Josh Palmer on the same play.

His timing was off with a pass to Austin Ekeler out of the backfield in the fourth quarter.

Easy touchdown if Herbert throws that sooner. Something’s off with Justin Herbert tonight.

Easy touchdown if Herbert throws that sooner. Something's off with Justin Herbert tonight.

But the play that Herbert really wishes he could have back was in the fourth quarter. Allen got open on a great double move, but Herbert somehow missed the receiver.

Keenan Allen had a nasty double-move and Justin Herbert just missed him

That is a brutal miss and the second time Herbert missed Allen on a double move. He also missed Allen on a first-down pass late in the second quarter.

Herbert ended the game fittingly with an interception.

JUSTIN HERBERT PICKED OFF BY STEPHON GILMORE ‼️ HUGE STOP SEALS IT FOR THE COWBOYS

Herbert recognized after the game that his play could have been better.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said he missed Keenan Allen twice for big plays and understands he must capitalize on those throws.

“We had those explosive opportunities, and we have to capitalize on those … I can’t miss throws like that,” Herbert said after the loss.

The Chargers are now 2-3 following the defeat.