Justin Herbert had classy response to Cam Heyward punch

November 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Herbert throws

Justin Herbert was punched by Cam Heyward in the fourth quarter of his Los Angeles Chargers’ 41-37 win over Heyward’s Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. After the game, Heyward downplayed the matter, while Herbert didn’t make a big deal either.

The Chargers quarterback scrambled for a big gain with just over nine minutes left in the game as his team led 27-20. Heyward tackled Herbert and then pushed Josh Palmer away from him. The Steelers defensive lineman then punched Herbert in the gut (video here).

There was no ejection even though Heyward’s punch should have triggered one. The NFL defended the decision not to eject Heyward.

Heyward downplayed the situation, saying there was no ill intent.

Herbert gave a classy response to the situation. He said there were no hard feelings and that it was part of the game.

Chargers fans weren’t happy with the situation, and neither were the team’s players. Heyward seemed to get away with one.

Maybe Herbert was too busy focusing on the victory he was earning to worry about whether or not there should have been an ejection. Herbert threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns, while leading his team with 90 rushing yards.

Photo: Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

