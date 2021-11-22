Justin Herbert had classy response to Cam Heyward punch

Justin Herbert was punched by Cam Heyward in the fourth quarter of his Los Angeles Chargers’ 41-37 win over Heyward’s Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. After the game, Heyward downplayed the matter, while Herbert didn’t make a big deal either.

The Chargers quarterback scrambled for a big gain with just over nine minutes left in the game as his team led 27-20. Heyward tackled Herbert and then pushed Josh Palmer away from him. The Steelers defensive lineman then punched Herbert in the gut (video here).

There was no ejection even though Heyward’s punch should have triggered one. The NFL defended the decision not to eject Heyward.

Heyward downplayed the situation, saying there was no ill intent.

Heyward continued, "I know it looks worse in slow motion. I'm sorry if I did anything to upset anybody. I wish I had said more to Justin after, but there was nothing behind it." — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) November 22, 2021

Herbert gave a classy response to the situation. He said there were no hard feelings and that it was part of the game.

Justin Herbert on Cam Heyward’s punches: "I haven’t really seen it. He’s a tough player. Football is an emotional game. Whatever happened, happened in the game. We’ll shake hands and say, ‘Good game,’ after the game.” #Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 22, 2021

Chargers fans weren’t happy with the situation, and neither were the team’s players. Heyward seemed to get away with one.

Maybe Herbert was too busy focusing on the victory he was earning to worry about whether or not there should have been an ejection. Herbert threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns, while leading his team with 90 rushing yards.

