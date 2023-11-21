Justin Jefferson has blunt message for his fantasy owners

Justin Jefferson has not played since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5, and that has been a source of frustration for many fans who have the Minnesota Vikings star on their fantasy teams. You can probably guess how Jefferson feels about that.

Jefferson took to social media on Tuesday with a blunt message for those who have reached out to him about fantasy football.

My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE😂 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 21, 2023

“My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE,” Jefferson wrote.

Jefferson was designated to return from injured reserve last week. Teams have 21 days to add a player to the active roster after he is removed from IR, but the bye week does not count. The Vikings have a bye in Week 13, and some comments head coach Kevin O’Connell made on Monday left many wondering if the plan is to hold Jefferson out through the bye.

The latest update probably led to a new flood of messages for Jefferson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in many fantasy drafts. Believe it or not, Jefferson’s fantasy draft position has not factored into his recovery timeline.