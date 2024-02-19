Justin Jefferson contract extension could reportedly run into 1 big issue

Sorting out the future of wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be a high priority for the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, but one major issue could derail negotiations.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has previously suggested that the Vikings have a rule against including fully guaranteed money beyond the first year of any long-term contract. In an appearance on KFAN with Paul Allen earlier in the week, Florio doubled down and suggested that the Vikings would struggle to keep Jefferson unless they compromise on that stance, which they have only done previously with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“I can confidently say that JJ is very patient, but his patience will have its limits,” Florio said, via Will Ragatz of FanNation. “The problem continues to be not the dollars, but the structure. The Vikings are one of the few teams that will not fully guarantee beyond the first year of the contract for anyone other than Kirk Cousins. If you’re not gonna make that same exception for Justin Jefferson, you’re gonna have a problem with Justin Jefferson eventually.”

On the surface, it would certainly make sense for the Vikings to compromise a bit when it comes to keeping Jefferson. He won Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2022 by posting 1,809 receiving yards, and only injuries prevented him from putting up another set of huge numbers last season. With just one year remaining on his rookie deal, the organization is going to have to act soon to avoid problems down the road.

Another report has suggested that Jefferson wants one bit of clarity before he commits to the Vikings. That should be dealt with fairly early in the offseason, leaving contract structure as a potential sticking point.