Report: Justin Jefferson wants 1 big question answered before re-signing with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have a busy offseason ahead of them. Arguably the top item on the team’s to-do list is signing wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a long-term contract extension.

Jefferson has been an absolute bargain for the Vikings throughout the first four years of his rookie contract. The 3-time Pro Bowler signed a 4-year, $13.1 million pact after being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

It was a no-brainer for the Vikings to pick up Jefferson’s 5th-year option for next season. However, Jefferson and the team were unable to come to terms on a contract extension before the 2023 campaign.

Jefferson has been vocal about getting a deal done with the Vikings. But the 24-year-old is still waiting on the team’s quarterback situation to get settled before making a long-term commitment, according to a joint report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo.

Jefferson hasn’t hidden the fact that he’s a huge Kirk Cousins supporter. The 35-year-old QB, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8, will be a free agent this offseason.

The Vikings’ star wideout has thrived with Cousins under center. Jefferson made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with Minnesota. He earned a 1st-team All-Pro nod in 2022 after recording 128 catches for 1,809 yards — both totals led the NFL.

Jefferson missed seven games last season due to a lingering hamstring injury. But he still put up All-Pro numbers when healthy with 1,074 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 10 games played.