Justin Jefferson addresses his contract situation with Vikings

Justin Jefferson on Wednesday made the rounds at Radio Row in Las Vegas, Nev. ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, and some comments he made about his contract situation drew attention.

Jefferson spoke with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio. Schein asked Jefferson about the wide receiver’s contract status, adding that he hopes Jefferson will “break the bank.”

“I’m right there with you,” Jefferson told Schein. “I want to break the bank and I want to be a part of an organization that wants me and to really give me what I deserve. I feel like eventually the Vikings will do what they need to do to have me in the building. But I don’t really know at this very moment.”

Jefferson added that he feels like he has the right people on his team handling things. He also declined to say whether he would leave the Vikings in free agency if it came to that.

Jefferson was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2020 and has played out four years on his rookie contract. The Vikings picked up their $19.7 million player option for Jefferson in 2024, but he has not yet signed a contract extension.

Jefferson led the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards in 2022. He missed seven games this season, but the 24-year-old still has amassed 5,899 receiving yards and 30 receiving touchdowns in his career.

You can listen to the clip below: