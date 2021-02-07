Justin Jefferson tweets reaction after not winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

Justin Jefferson did not win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year this season and took note.

Justin Herbert won the award. The Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback received 41 of the 50 possible votes. Jefferson received the nine other votes.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver sent two smirking emojis and said “see ya next season.”

see ya next season — JJETS (@JJettas2) February 7, 2021

Jefferson had a huge season. He had 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. But more voters were impressed with what Herbert did for the 7-9 Chargers. The 22-year-old quarterback passed for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. Both marks set the rookie quarterback record.

Jefferson received plenty of recognition from his peers. Even if he didn’t win the award, few doubt his talent.