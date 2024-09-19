Justin Jefferson makes guarantee about his Week 3 status

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave the team a scare with his early exit in Week 2, but he is bullish about his Week 3 status.

Jefferson essentially guaranteed on Thursday that he would be suiting up for Week 3, saying he would go “for sure.” He added that his injured quad already feels “great” and is only getting better as he works with the team’s medical staff.

Asked Justin Jefferson if he’s playing Sunday vs. Texans. “Yeah, for sure.” Says his quad feels “great” and he’s working daily with medical staff to make sure it feels “fantastic” by Sunday. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 19, 2024

Jefferson left last week’s game in the third quarter and did not return. The Vikings sounded optimistic about the state of his quad at the beginning of the week, and he does appear to be trending toward playing. Ultimately, it will come down to how he feels on Sunday.

Before exiting in Week 2, Jefferson had 4 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, including a 97-yard score in the second quarter.