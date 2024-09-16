 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 16, 2024

Vikings coach offers update on Justin Jefferson

September 16, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Justin Jefferson holding a ball

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared an update regarding the status of Justin Jefferson on Monday.

Jefferson had 137 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He caught a 97-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold. But Jefferson left the game in the third quarter due to a leg injury that was later termed a thigh contusion.

On Monday, O’Connell said that Jefferson was “feeling pretty good” that day. Jefferson is regarded as day-to-day.

Jefferson himself had said on Sunday that he was not too concerned with the injury.

The status of Jordan Addison is a different story. Addison suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 and missed the team’s Week 2 game. O’Connell indicated the team will try to be cautious with their No. 2 receiver this week.

The 2-0 Vikings will face the Texans in Week 3.

Article Tags

Justin Jefferson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus