Vikings coach offers update on Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared an update regarding the status of Justin Jefferson on Monday.

Jefferson had 137 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He caught a 97-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold. But Jefferson left the game in the third quarter due to a leg injury that was later termed a thigh contusion.

On Monday, O’Connell said that Jefferson was “feeling pretty good” that day. Jefferson is regarded as day-to-day.

Kevin O’Connell said Justin Jefferson came in “feeling pretty good” on Monday after his quad contusion on Sunday. He’s considered day-to-day, but O’Connell sounded optimistic about his chances for the Texans game. Dallas Turner is also day-to-day after his injury on Sunday. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) September 16, 2024

Jefferson himself had said on Sunday that he was not too concerned with the injury.

The status of Jordan Addison is a different story. Addison suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 and missed the team’s Week 2 game. O’Connell indicated the team will try to be cautious with their No. 2 receiver this week.

O’Connell said Jordan Addison wasn’t far enough along last week to get into practice. He’s hopeful about Addison’s progress this week, but said the Vikings will need to be smart with him. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) September 16, 2024

The 2-0 Vikings will face the Texans in Week 3.