Kadarius Toney uses ‘hacked’ excuse after vulgar audio message to Giants fan

Kadarius Toney came under fire this week for a supposed profanity-laced audio message he sent to a New York Giants fan, but the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver claims he was hacked.

On Tuesday, a Giants fan with the Twitter handle @KayvonOjulari shared what he said was a direct message exchange between him and Toney. In the screenshot, you can see that the fan called Toney a “b–ch” (edited by LBS for profanity) and needled the former first-round pick about missing Daniel Jones.

Toney, or someone who sounds exactly like him, responded with a couple of audio messages. You can hear the clips below, but beware that they contain extremely inappropriate language:

Kadarius Toney tryna convince me he doesn’t miss Daniel Jones and that Daniel Jones misses him at 3 AM pic.twitter.com/U37Lj0AqHP — evin (@KayvonOjulari) July 11, 2023

“You talk about I miss Daniel Jones,” the person in the audio message said. “Apparently he misses me I can show you the call log. He calling me, blowing me up…”

After the exchange went viral, Toney tweeted that he was “hacked.”

My apologies….I got hacked — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 11, 2023

It is very difficult to believe Toney was hacked. For starters, that sounded exactly like his voice. Did someone hack his account and send a vulgar audio message while doing an almost perfect impersonation of the 24-year-old? That seems highly doubtful.

Also, keep in mind Toney sent a vulgar message to the Giants when he received his Super Bowl ring last month. He is clearly bitter toward his former team and their fans, which makes the profanity-laced tirade even more believable.