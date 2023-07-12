 Skip to main content
Kadarius Toney uses ‘hacked’ excuse after vulgar audio message to Giants fan

July 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kadarius Toney in his Chiefs uniform

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) takes the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney came under fire this week for a supposed profanity-laced audio message he sent to a New York Giants fan, but the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver claims he was hacked.

On Tuesday, a Giants fan with the Twitter handle @KayvonOjulari shared what he said was a direct message exchange between him and Toney. In the screenshot, you can see that the fan called Toney a “b–ch” (edited by LBS for profanity) and needled the former first-round pick about missing Daniel Jones.

Toney, or someone who sounds exactly like him, responded with a couple of audio messages. You can hear the clips below, but beware that they contain extremely inappropriate language:

“You talk about I miss Daniel Jones,” the person in the audio message said. “Apparently he misses me I can show you the call log. He calling me, blowing me up…”

After the exchange went viral, Toney tweeted that he was “hacked.”

It is very difficult to believe Toney was hacked. For starters, that sounded exactly like his voice. Did someone hack his account and send a vulgar audio message while doing an almost perfect impersonation of the 24-year-old? That seems highly doubtful.

Also, keep in mind Toney sent a vulgar message to the Giants when he received his Super Bowl ring last month. He is clearly bitter toward his former team and their fans, which makes the profanity-laced tirade even more believable.

