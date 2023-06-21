Kadarius Toney sends vulgar message to Giants with Super Bowl ring

Kadarius Toney is flexing his ring on his former team.

A recent video feature by Icebox showed the Kansas City Chiefs receiver Toney preparing to get fitted for his Super Bowl ring. At one point in the video, Toney put up a middle finger with a ring on it and said, “[This is] for everybody in New York right here … Imma go into the middle of New York with that middle finger up.”

Toney added that he was clowning on the Giants because “I love trolling. They be trying to troll me, I got something for them.”

Here is the video clip.

Safe to say Kadarius Toney still has some hard feelings about the #Giants giving up on him and trading him to the #Chiefs 😅 (🎥 @Dantej21)pic.twitter.com/Am0yanIwnb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2023

The ex-Florida Gators star Toney was the Giants’ first-round pick in 2020. Despite his immense talent though, Toney never got off the ground in New York due to injuries and apparent dissatisfaction with his role. After Toney missed voluntary minicamp with the Giants last season, their new regime decided to trade him, sending Toney to Kansas City for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Toney only had 21 total catches for the Chiefs all year, but he did haul in a touchdown in the Super Bowl and now gets to say that he is a champion.

It would be pretty on-brand for Toney if he got the Super Bowl ring fitted for his middle finger. You may recall he also threw up the one-fingered salute to Kentucky fans while in college.