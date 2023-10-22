Kareem Jackson ejected for another dirty hit

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is probably in line for more NFL discipline after being ejected from Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson was ejected for a hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave during the second half of Sunday’s game. Musgrave was a defenseless receiver at the time, and Jackson essentially hit him helmet-to-helmet.

Broncos S Kareem Jackson just did it again. He has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/SZ7R84ggh9 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 22, 2023

Kareem Jackson with the helmet-to-helmet gets him the ejection. #GBvsDEN pic.twitter.com/EklyeJI9VN — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) October 22, 2023

Jackson’s problem is not just the hit. He has already been fined four times this season for similar offenses, and one has to assume that the NFL will really consider cracking down on him after the latest incident. The fact that Jackson was ejected immediately from Sunday’s game is a testament to the apparent severity of the hit.

The 35-year-old safety is in his fifth year with the Broncos. He entered Sunday’s game with 37 total tackles in six games.