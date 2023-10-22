 Skip to main content
Kareem Jackson ejected for another dirty hit

October 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is probably in line for more NFL discipline after being ejected from Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson was ejected for a hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave during the second half of Sunday’s game. Musgrave was a defenseless receiver at the time, and Jackson essentially hit him helmet-to-helmet.

Jackson’s problem is not just the hit. He has already been fined four times this season for similar offenses, and one has to assume that the NFL will really consider cracking down on him after the latest incident. The fact that Jackson was ejected immediately from Sunday’s game is a testament to the apparent severity of the hit.

The 35-year-old safety is in his fifth year with the Broncos. He entered Sunday’s game with 37 total tackles in six games.

