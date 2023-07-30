Kayvon Thibodeaux has harsh assessment of his rookie season

New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had a solid rookie season by most accounts, but he clearly is not happy with it.

Thibodeaux on Sunday offered a harsh assessment of his performance when speaking with the media. The former Oregon standout said that watching film of himself left him feeling disgusted.

Kayvon Thibodeaux pretty critical of his own play last year. Thinks he could’ve eaten more. “Last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself. I get a little cringe feeling. It definitely is a platform to continue to grow.” pic.twitter.com/bMvdA8bl6J — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 30, 2023

“Last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself,” Thibodeaux said. “I get a little cringe feeling. It definitely is a platform to continue to grow.”

Thibodeaux only had four sacks as a rookie, but had 13 QB hits and finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Most would at least say that’s a solid building block, but Thibodeaux, who can be brash to a fault, clearly thinks he can do better.

Thibodeaux should have a big role on the Giants’ defense in the upcoming season. He’s clearly setting the bar high for himself.