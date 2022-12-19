Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders?

Before the New England Patriots self-destructed with one of the dumbest plays ever, the Las Vegas Raiders got a nice break on a play in the end zone.

The Raiders were down 24-17 with 44 seconds left and had a 2nd-and-10 from the New England 30. Derek Carr threw a pass into the end zone for Keelan Cole, who got his right foot down and then tried to get his left foot in as well.

It was hard to tell whether Cole got his second foot in, or whether his left foot was out of bounds.

The call on the field was a touchdown. After a review, the NFL did not have enough evidence to overturn the call.

Though many TV angles seemed to show Cole’s foot was out, there are a few other angles that made it seem possible that Cole got his foot in.

KEELAN COLE WHAT A CATCH!!! pic.twitter.com/OP8xYPOp6z — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) December 19, 2022

This photo might give the most compelling case that Cole was in:

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole stays in bounds by less than an inch to score a late touchdown over the New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones during their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal pic.twitter.com/CIpDjYYZ6Y — L.E. Baskow (@Left_Eye_Images) December 19, 2022

NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson said they didn’t have an angle that could allow them to conclusively overturn the call.

Walt Anderson's explanation for upholding the Keelan Cole touchdown leaves something to be desired. pic.twitter.com/3Ewr5ASWH6 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 19, 2022

The TV angles made it look like Cole was out, but the photo seemed to show otherwise.

If not for getting the break on that call, we might not have even gotten the incredible finish from the Patriots in that game.