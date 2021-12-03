Keenan Allen has great response to Justin Herbert criticism

The Los Angeles Chargers have struggled with drops this season. Both Allen and tight end Jared Cook are tied for second in the league with six drops. Austin Ekeler is tied for 11th with four drops.

Allen was asked Wednesday whether the reason for the Chargers drops is due to the high velocity of Herbert’s passes. Allen defended Herbert and said the players should be able to make catches regardless of how the quarterback throws the ball.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen was asked if drops are happening because QB Justin Herbert throws too hard, “He throwing the ball to you, you better catch that s***. I want the ball. Throw that motherf***** however you want to throw it.” pic.twitter.com/Edo3kheSP9 — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) December 1, 2021

“He throwing the ball to you, you better catch that s***. I want the ball. Throw that motherf***** however you want to throw it,” Allen said.

You have to love his no-excuses attitude and his defense of the quarterback. That’s the attitude a receiver should have. And he can leave it to us in the media to say that yes, a quarterback needs to use touch when necessary and velocity when needed. Throwing passes at only one speed can be a problem, because different types of passes call for different types of deliveries.

Despite the drops, Allen still has 81 catches for 895 yards and two touchdowns this season.

