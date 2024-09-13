Kenneth Walker’s status for Week 2 is not looking good

Get ready for some Zach Charbonnet time this weekend.

The Seattle Seahawks listed running back Kenneth Walker IV as doubtful to play in the team’s Week 2 game at New England on Sunday. Walker suffered an oblique injury in Week 1 and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. That led to his “doubtful” designation vs. the Patriots.

With Walker expected to miss the game, Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh and George Holani would likely see the majority of the carries in the running game. Charbonnet would likely be leading the charge.

Walker led the way for Seattle in Week 1 with 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Charbonnet caught 2 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Charbonnet, a second-round pick in 2023, rushed for 462 yards and a touchdown last season. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Walker was a second-round pick by the team in 2022 and has 18 career rushing touchdowns.

Both New England and Seattle are entering the game with 1-0 records.