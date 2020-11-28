Kenny Golladay seems pleased about Lions’ firings of Patricia, Quinn

One Detroit Lions franchise cornerstone appears to approve of the team’s decision to execute Order 66.

The Lions announced on Saturday that they had fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay responded by “liking” a post about the news on the NFL’s Instagram page.

Golladay was drafted by the Lions in 2017, meaning that he got the final year of Jim Caldwell’s tenure as head coach and all of Patricia’s tenure. Quinn, meanwhile, had been the general manager since 2016.

The 27-year-old Golladay is one of Detroit’s most important players. He led in the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2019 and was also selected to the Pro Bowl. Golladay will be a free agent after 2020 though and was not extended by the Quinn regime. This is despite other top receivers like Keenan Allen and Cooper Kupp earning rich extensions before the season began.

There were many reasons why Detroit had to let go of Patricia and Quinn. Trying to keep their star receiver happy figured to be one of them as well.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0