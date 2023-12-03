 Skip to main content
Kenny Pickett ruled out after suffering ankle injury

December 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kenny Pickett injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ new offense will have to get the job done without its quarterback for the rest of Sunday’s game.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with what the team characterized as an ankle injury. After initially being dubbed questionable to return, Pickett was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime.

The injury happened late in the first half, with Pickett seemingly having his leg twist awkwardly beneath him while being tackled. He limped off the field with some assistance after the injury.

Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky took over for Pickett to open the second half.

Injuries have been a recurring theme for Pickett, particularly this season. He also left a Week 8 game early with a different issue. The good news is that none of these injuries have proved serious in the past, but this is not something the Steelers will want to become a trend.

Kenny Pickett
