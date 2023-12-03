Kenny Pickett ruled out after suffering ankle injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ new offense will have to get the job done without its quarterback for the rest of Sunday’s game.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with what the team characterized as an ankle injury. After initially being dubbed questionable to return, Pickett was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime.

UPDATE: Pickett has been declared OUT for the rest of today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 3, 2023

The injury happened late in the first half, with Pickett seemingly having his leg twist awkwardly beneath him while being tackled. He limped off the field with some assistance after the injury.

Previous right ankle issue and now exits with new left ankle injuryhttps://t.co/mX3h2yFYom pic.twitter.com/3CYcHrcGNk — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 3, 2023

Mitch Trubisky is heading in for Kenny Pickett. pic.twitter.com/RaSkJ22NW2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky took over for Pickett to open the second half.

Injuries have been a recurring theme for Pickett, particularly this season. He also left a Week 8 game early with a different issue. The good news is that none of these injuries have proved serious in the past, but this is not something the Steelers will want to become a trend.