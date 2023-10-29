Kenny Pickett leaves with rib injury in Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury.

Pickett suffered a rib injury during the first half when he was hit by Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis.

In a world where looking at the QB wrong gets you flagged for roughing the passer, a LEGITIMATE driving him into the ground gets no flag… pic.twitter.com/c7X1l4aR1G — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 29, 2023

The Steelers initially said Pickett was evaluated for a rib injury at halftime and expected to return. Pickett was seen warming up on the sideline at the start of the second half, but he was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.

Some felt the hit from Gotsis should have drawn a flag. The Steelers were called for roughing the passer earlier in the game for a tackle that did not seem nearly as bad.