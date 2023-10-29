 Skip to main content
Kenny Pickett leaves with rib injury in Week 8

October 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kenny Pickett throwing a ball

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury.

Pickett suffered a rib injury during the first half when he was hit by Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis.

The Steelers initially said Pickett was evaluated for a rib injury at halftime and expected to return. Pickett was seen warming up on the sideline at the start of the second half, but he was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.

Some felt the hit from Gotsis should have drawn a flag. The Steelers were called for roughing the passer earlier in the game for a tackle that did not seem nearly as bad.

