Kenny Pickett got married and had a sweet Steelers logo at his wedding

Kenny Pickett got married over the weekend, and he was sure to fit in a nice nod to his NFL team.

Pickett and his wife Amy Paternoster were married at the Pleasantdale Chateau wedding venue in West Orange, New Jersey on Saturday.

The wedding appeared to be large in terms of the amount of guests considering several Steelers shared content from the wedding via social media.

Of course, the wedding had a Steelers logo in at least one spot — behind the seafood spread.

Here are some other highlights from the big day, including the first dance between the new husband and wife.

Pickett is entering his second season with his hometown team. The Pitt grad passed for 2,404 yards, 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 13 games with the Steelers last season. Steelers fans are hoping he will develop into a franchise quarterback. So far, Pickett has locked up the franchise QB in his life to a lifetime deal.