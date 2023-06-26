 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 25, 2023

Kenny Pickett got married and had a sweet Steelers logo at his wedding

June 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Kenny Pickett throwing a ball

Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett got married over the weekend, and he was sure to fit in a nice nod to his NFL team.

Pickett and his wife Amy Paternoster were married at the Pleasantdale Chateau wedding venue in West Orange, New Jersey on Saturday.

The wedding appeared to be large in terms of the amount of guests considering several Steelers shared content from the wedding via social media.

Of course, the wedding had a Steelers logo in at least one spot — behind the seafood spread.

Here are some other highlights from the big day, including the first dance between the new husband and wife.

Pickett is entering his second season with his hometown team. The Pitt grad passed for 2,404 yards, 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 13 games with the Steelers last season. Steelers fans are hoping he will develop into a franchise quarterback. So far, Pickett has locked up the franchise QB in his life to a lifetime deal.

Article Tags

Amy PaternosterKenny Pickett
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus