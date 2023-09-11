Kenny Pickett had great quote about Steelers’ struggles in opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like a much different team on Sunday than the one we saw during the preseason, and Kenny Pickett has a very logical explanation for why that was the case.

The Steelers managed just one touchdown in their 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They looked completely outclassed from the opening kick despite many predicting they would keep the game close.

Pickett was asked after the game why his team struggled to execute, especially after such a strong preseason. He had a great response.

Asked Kenny Pickett why the team struggled to execute against the 49ers — especially after a strong preseason: "I think San Fran's starting defense is a little bit better than some teams in the preseason we played." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 10, 2023

“I think San Fran’s starting defense is a little bit better than some teams in the preseason we played,” Pickett said.

That is a fair point. Teams usually only play their starters for a quarter or a half during the preseason, if at all. The Steelers put up 27, 27 and 24 points in their three preseason games, but the competition was a lot weaker and the stakes were much lower.

All that said, Pickett and the Steelers have to find a way to elevate their game against tough competition. Pickett went 31/46 for 232 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. He will need to be a lot better than that in his second season if Pittsburgh is going to be competitive.