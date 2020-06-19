Kenyan Drake makes bold prediction about Cardinals in 2020

If you have the Arizona Cardinals down as a potential breakout team in 2020, take comfort in the fact that Kenyan Drake agrees with you.

The Arizona running back told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Thursday that he thinks the Cardinals are ready to “take the league by storm” in 2020.

“I feel like the hype is warranted, to be honest,” Drake said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “When you add arguably the best receiver in the league in DeAndre Hopkins, the most electric quarterback in the league in Kyler Murray, you add me to the fold, you add a couple more pieces to the O-line, on defense, you draft a (Swiss Army) knife in Isaiah Simmons, shore up the D-line and bring in other people to build a great puzzle… (That’s) what we have in Arizona. I feel like we’re going to go out there and really take the league by storm, especially our division.”

Drake felt that the Cardinals were too inexperienced to really break out in 2019, but things are different now. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense did win plaudits, but more consistency and better defensive play is needed if the Cardinals are going to live up to Drake’s lofty expectations.

Drake himself will be a big part of those expectations. He ran for 643 yards in eight games after Arizona picked him up last year, though the Cardinals only won two of those games. Clearly, that hasn’t put a damper on Drake’s enthusiasm.